India shine on Day 1

NT Reporter

Dona Paula

India ‘A’ and India ‘B’ made a strong start in the Senior category on the opening day of the 5th Asia Cup Bridge Championship that began in Dona

Paula on Monday.

India ‘B’ is leading the category, while India ‘A’ is placed third after three rounds of competition.

India ‘B’, represented by Hemant K Jalan, Sukamal Das, Rajesh Dalal, Jitendra Solani, Anil Padhye and Raju Tolani, topped the standings with 36.65 Victory Points (VPs). Japan occupied the second spot with 36.65 VPs, while India ‘A’ stood third with 36.38 VPs. The final positions in the senior event will be decided after the completion of 13 more rounds.

In the Men’s category, China led the standings after three rounds with 51.65 VPs, followed by India ‘A’, who collected 46.18 VPs. India ‘B’ were placed 13th with 25.95 VPs.

Meanwhile, Indian women’s teams had a mixed outing with India ‘B’ occupying seventh position with 24.46 VPs and India ‘A’ placed at the bottom among the 10 participating teams. Indonesia topped the women’s standings with 44.52 VPs, with six more rounds to be played in the group.

In the Mixed category, defending champions Indonesia continued to hold the top position with 41.93 VPs. Chinese Taipei were second with 41.54 VPs, followed by China ‘A’ with 40.75 VPs. India ‘A’ occupied the fourth position with 40.75 VPs.

The championship, featuring nearly 300 players from 16 Asia-Oceania countries, was inaugurated by Bangur in the presence of Franck Riehm, Prasad Keni, players, delegates and officials from WBF and BFI.