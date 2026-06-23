Prayank, Ghadi clinch U9 chess titles

NT Reporter

Mapusa

Prayank Gaonkar and Ghadi Shreesha Sushant emerged champions in the U-9 Open and Girls categories respectively at the U-9 Open & Girls Chess Championship/Selection 2026 organised by the Bardez Taluka Chess Association at Khorlim.

The two-day c’ship held on June 13 and 14 witnessed participation from 90 players. Aarav Nagueshkar and Dacunha Sidonia finished among the top performers in the U9 Open and Girls categories respectively.

The U-7 Boys and Girls category prize winners included Alkesh, Shashwat, Kiansh, Ojas, Nirbhay, Daksh, Gabriel, Yashvin, Naksh, Abhijit, Yashasvi, Pavankumar, Kavya and Aadhya. Best Bardez Player awards were secured by Swapnil, Shivansh, Gaurang, Amit, Sanvika and Nivanshi. The closing ceremony was attended by officials from the GCA and Bardez Taluka Chess Association along with

Arvind Mhamal.