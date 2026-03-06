Jagdam Boys lift Seraulim Cricket Cup

NT Reporter

Seraulim

Jagdam Boys defeated Number 4 by 39 runs to lift the title in the Third All Goa Tennis Ball Cricket Tournament organised by United Sports Club of Seraulim at the Seraulim Panchayat Ground.

Batting first in the final, Jagdam Boys posted a challenging 99 in the allotted six overs with an aggressive batting display. In reply, Number 4 were restricted to 63 runs as Jagdam Boys produced a disciplined bowling effort to seal the title.

Earlier in the semifinals, Jagdam Boys advanced to the final after defeating Musafir Boys, while Number 4 secured their place in the summit clash with a win over Rushant Strikers.

Badel of Jagdam Boys was the standout performer of the tournament, claiming both the Best Bowler and Best All-Rounder awards. Snehit of Jagdam Boys was named Best Batsman, while Ashley Fernandes of USC Seraulim received the Best Fielder award.

Jagdam Boys received a cash prize of `50,000 for winning the tournament, while runners-up Number 4 were awarded `30,000.

The final was graced with the presence of Pritesh Kote, Sohan D’Costa, Pio Vales, Ruban D’Costa, Nitesh Sakharam, Shamur Kare and Policarpo

Cruz.