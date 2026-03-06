Goa fall short by 12 runs against Saurashtra

NT Reporter

Panaji

Goa put up a strong fight but fell 12 runs short against Saurashtra in the Women’s Under-23 Elite One-Day Tournament at the Maharana Pratap College Ground, Dehradun, on Thursday.

Saurashtra posted 252 for 5 in 50 overs after electing to bat. P. Bhambi top-scored with 65 off 92 balls, striking six fours. Miloni remained unbeaten on 56 from 73 deliveries, while skipper Hirva V contributed 40. Angel added late momentum with an unbeaten 41 off 41

balls.

Bhambi and Miloni shared the best partnership of the innings, adding 76 runs. Saurashtra were also aided by 17 extras, including

16 wides.

For Goa, captain Tanaya Naik led the bowling effort with 2 for 42 in eight overs. Metali Gawandar (1/43), Harshita Yadav (1/51) and Nirmiti Khanvilkar (1/53) picked up a wicket each.

Chasing 253, Goa’s innings revolved around a 107-run stand between Tanaya Naik and Presha Naik. Tanaya struck 84 off 92 balls with five boundaries, while Presha made 58 from 56 deliveries, hitting six fours.

Harshita Yadav (29) and Urvashi Govekar (22) chipped in with useful runs, but four run-outs during the chase proved costly. Saurashtra tightened their grip through Avani Chavda, who returned figures of 2 for 29 in 10 overs. Hirva V (2/58) and Ashaba (2/32) also claimed two wickets each as Goa were bowled out for 240 in

49 overs.