New rules, technology and most contentious calls

The FIFA World Cup has produced its fair share of drama on the field, but several of the tournament’s biggest talking points have stemmed from new laws, VAR interventions and technology, leaving players, coaches and fans divided over a string of contentious decisions.

The latest controversy came in Argentina’s 3-1 extra-time quarterfinal victory over Switzerland when Breel Embolo was sent off after receiving a second yellow card following a VAR review.

Referee Joao Pinheiro had initially cautioned Argentina’s Leandro Paredes, but video replays showed Embolo had simulated the foul. Under FIFA’s “mistaken identity” rule, VAR was allowed to intervene because the wrong player had been booked. Switzerland coach Murat Yakin slammed the decision, saying the rule had “destroyed” his team’s game.

Germany was another team left frustrated after Jonathan Tah’s extra-time goal against Paraguay in the round of 32 was ruled out following a VAR review for a foul on goalkeeper Orlando Gill. FIFA referees chief Pierluigi Collina defended the decision, saying officials had been instructed to penalise attackers who block opponents without attempting to play the ball.

Croatia also fell victim to technology when connected ball sensors detected a slight touch by Igor Mantanovic in the build-up to a late equaliser against Portugal, resulting in the goal being ruled offside.

Egypt questioned the consistency of officiating after a VAR review disallowed a goal in its eventual 3-2 defeat to Argentina in the round of 16, while Norway’s complaints over technology and VAR decisions went unanswered in its 2-1 quarterfinal loss to England.

FIFA has consistently defended its officials and technology, insisting the systems are designed to improve the accuracy and fairness of decisions throughout the tournament.