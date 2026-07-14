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Dempo GC make hat trick of wins

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Panaji: Dempo Goa Challengers maintained their unbeaten run in the Ultimate Table Tennis Season 7 with a thrilling 8-7 victory over HVR Kolkata ThunderBlades at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium on Monday.

Locked at 7-7 heading into the final match, Dempo sealed victory when reigning MVP Bernadette Szocs rallied to beat Singapore’s Zeng Jian 2-1 in the deciding women’s singles. Earlier, Alvaro Robles handed Dempo the lead with a 2-1 win over Eduard Ionescu before Syndrela Das and the mixed doubles pair of Robles and Syndrela suffered defeats. Teenager Abhinandh PB restored Dempo’s advantage with a 2-1 victory over Ankur Bhattacharjee. Abhinandh was named the Match IQ Player of the Tie, while Robles

received the Foreign Player of the Tie award.

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