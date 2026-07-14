BATTLE OF THE GIANTS

Two-time winners France face 2010 champions Spain in the first semis

Two-time champions France will look to continue their relentless march towards another FIFA World Cup final when they take on 2010 champions Spain in a blockbuster semifinal that pits the tournament’s most potent attack against its meanest defence.

France have once again looked every bit the title contenders under Didier Deschamps, with captain Kylian Mbappe leading the charge. The prolific forward has scored eight goals, level with Lionel Messi as the tournament’s joint-highest scorer, while Ousmane Dembele has added five as Les Bleus have consistently found the cutting edge in North America.

Their 2-0 quarterfinal victory over Morocco not only secured a place in the last four but also handed Deschamps his 20th World Cup win as France coach, making him the first manager to reach that landmark. The semifinal will also be his 26th World Cup match in charge, setting a new record in what is his final tournament before stepping down.

Standing in France’s way is a Spain side that has impressed with its balance and resilience. Luis de la Fuente’s team conceded its first goal of the tournament in the quarterfinal against Belgium after keeping opponents scoreless for 649 consecutive World Cup minutes.

However, Spain once again showed its depth as substitute Mikel Merino struck a late winner, just as he had in the round of 16, to book only the nation’s second-ever World Cup semifinal appearance after its triumphant 2010 campaign.

Spain also arrives unbeaten in its last 36 matches since March 2024, setting the longest undefeated streak in the country’s history, ensuring a fascinating contest between two European heavyweights with a place in the final at stake.