Sindhu bows out of Arctic Open

Vaanta:Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu fought hard before going down in three games against top seed and world No 5 Ratchanok Intanon of Indonesia in the quarterfinals of the $500,000 Arctic Open Super 500 tournament here on Friday.

Intanon beat Sindhu, seeded sixth, 21-11 19-21 21-18. The match lasted one hour and two minutes.

With this win, Intanon leads Sindhu 10-4 in head-to-head record.

Earlier, Sindhu saw off Japan’s Riko Gunji to advance to the quarterfinals of women’s singles competition.

Sindhu, the 31-year-old from Hyderabad, who won the Japan Open Super 750 title in July, notched up a 21-15 21-15 win over Gunji in the second round.

Later in the day, the men’s doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Pruthvi Krishnamurthi Roy also crashed out, losing to Denmark’s Christian Faust Kjaer and Rasmus Kjaer 13-21 14-21 in the quarterfinals.