West Indies make mockery of India’s 250-run target

Skipper Hope leads his side to a 6-wicket win in 2nd T20I with an unbeaten ton

Ranchi: West Indies pulled off a stunning six-wicket win over India, chasing down a record target of 250 with nine balls to spare in the second T20I here on Friday to level the five-match series 1-1.

Skipper Shai Hope led the charge with an unbeaten 102 off 45 balls, while Sherfane Rutherford smashed 84 off 37 deliveries as the visitors completed India’s highest-ever T20I chase. The partnership yielded 120 runs off just 54 balls.

Romario Shepherd provided the finishing flourish with a 13-ball 34 as West Indies reached 250 for four in 18.3 overs.

Earlier, Sanju Samson roared back to form with a blistering 82 off 41 balls, while Shreyas Iyer struck 40 off 18 deliveries and Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 44 off 18 balls to power India to 249 for five.

Samson and Ishan Kishan (43) added 97 runs for the second wicket after India lost Abhishek Sharma early. Samson’s 21-ball half-century set the tone for the innings.

Iyer and Tilak then added 83 runs off just 32 balls to propel India to their highest T20I total against the West Indies.

Mayank Yadav took three wickets but the hosts failed to defend their imposing total.