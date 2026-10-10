FC Goa eye winning start

They face Chennaiyin FC in their opening match of new ISL season today

Fatorda: FC Goa will look to begin their MG Indian Super League 2026-27 campaign on a winning note when they host Chennaiyin FC on October 10, with head coach and captain Sandesh Jhingan stressing the importance of identity, concentration and collective effort.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, head coach Gouramangi Singh underlined the need to maintain FC Goa’s competitive philosophy and control games.

“FC Goa has a clear identity that we always want to compete, remain competitive through the season, and nothing changes there. The club has an identity, and we want to control as much as possible, more than the opponent, to give ourselves the best chance to win the game.”

The coach expects a demanding opener against Chennaiyin but said the team was eager to get the season underway.

“We want to start strong, with the right mentality and high concentration from the very beginning, because it’s not going to be easy. Chennai is a good team and a good opponent. It’s the first game, and we are all looking forward to it.”

Jhingan, meanwhile, emphasised that success depends on the entire squad embracing the coach’s tactical approach, rather than relying on individuals.

“At the end of the day, the tactical part, the system, everything comes from the head coach. It’s a collective thing, and I’ve learned in life that when everyone is involved in something that is going to bring success, there are more chances for the team to succeed.”

With home support behind them, the Gaurs will aim to turn their preparations into a strong opening performance and set the tone for the campaign.