Sports

Rosary College retain women’s football crown

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They beat Don Bosco College Panjim 6-1 in inter-collegiate final

Navelim: Rosary College of Commerce & Arts, Navelim retained the Goa University Inter-Collegiate Women’s Football Championship with a 6-1 win over Don Bosco College, Panjim, at Rosary Church Ground on Monday.

Ria Pinto headed in Vinoshka Fernandes’ corner in the eighth minute to give Rosary a half-time lead.

Fatima Braganza doubled the advantage in the 53rd minute, but Simran Narvekar converted a penalty three minutes later to reduce the deficit.

Rosary restored their two-goal cushion through Vinoshka Fernandes in the 60th minute. Amanda Dias added another in the 77th before Braganza scored her second in the 81st. Ria Rajesh completed the rout with a header in the 84th minute.

Braganza was named Best Player of the Championship after finishing as the tournament’s top scorer with 12 goals.

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