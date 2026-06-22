Spain spoil Arabian night

Oyarzabal strikes twice as Yamal opens his WC account

Spain picked up their first three points of the FIFA World Cup with a 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia to reignite their Group H campaign.

Lamine Yamal wasted little time announcing himself on the World Cup stage, giving Spain the perfect start in the 10th minute. The teenager ghosted in at the far post to turn home Mikel Oyarzabal’s low cross, settling Spanish nerves after their frustrating goalless draw against Cape Verde.

The opener sparked Spain into life. Oyarzabal, who struggled to make an impact in the opening match, doubled the advantage in the 21st minute with a close-range finish before striking again three minutes later to complete a quick-fire brace and put Luis de la Fuente’s side firmly in control.

Any hopes of a Saudi Arabia comeback were extinguished shortly after the restart. Marc Cucurella’s effort in the 49th minute took a deflection off Hassan Altambakti and found the net, capping a dominant display as Spain cruised to a convincing 4-0 victory.