Women in Blue put one hand on the gold

Shafali’s maiden T20I ton powers India to 114-run win over Bangladesh

Reigning champions India stormed into the women’s cricket T20I final at the Asian Games for a second successive edition, securing at least a silver medal with a crushing 114-run win over Bangladesh on Sunday.

Shafali Verma smashed her maiden T20I century, an unbeaten 100 off 49 balls, to power India to 195 for four after they opted to bat.

Bangladesh struggled in the chase and were bowled out for 81 in 15.4 overs, with Nandani Sharma returning 3-25. Dilara Akter top-scored with 27 off 23 balls.

India’s medal tally at the Games rose to four, with two silvers already won in shooting and a bronze assured in mixed martial arts.

Shafali hit nine sixes and three fours, while Smriti Mandhana scored 37 and Harmanpreet Kaur made 40. The pair added 72 for the first wicket before Mandhana was dismissed by Nahida Akter. Shafali and Harmanpreet then put on 94 off 55 balls, with the skipper striking 40 off 33. India will face Sri Lanka in the gold-medal match on Tuesday, repeating the final from the previous edition. Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by eight wickets in the other semifinal.