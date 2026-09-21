Goa women fall to Baroda

Poorva’s four-wicket haul goes in vain as they lose by five wickets

Panaji: Goa senior women suffered a five-wicket defeat against Baroda in a T20 practice match organised by the Baroda Cricket Association at BCA Stadium ‘B’, Baroda, on Sunday.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl, Baroda restricted Goa to 96/9 in their 20 overs. Shreya Parab top-scored with 22 off 39 balls, while Tejaswini Durgad and Poorva Bhaidkar contributed 15 each.

Vinavi Gurav made 12, with Tanvir Sheikh and Hani Patel claiming two wickets apiece for Baroda.

Baroda chased down the target in 17.1 overs, finishing on 97/5. Amita Joseph anchored the innings with 36 off 48 balls, while Meshvi Poker scored 24 off 36 and Atoshi Banerjee added 19 off 28.

Poorva Bhaidkar was Goa’s standout performer with the ball, taking 4/15 from her four overs, but her effort could not prevent Baroda from completing the chase with 17 balls to spare.