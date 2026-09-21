Sesa FA drawn in Group A

They will face HOPS FC, Roots FC and Krida

Sirsaim: Goa’s SESA Football Academy will begin its campaign in the inaugural AIFF U15 Women’s Youth League in Group A, alongside HOPS FC, Roots FC and Krida Prabodhini Pune.

The competition is set to kick off on October 15 at the Sporting Planet Sports Complex in Belagavi, Karnataka, with 16 teams split into four groups of four.

SESA will be among the teams looking to make history in the first edition of the national U15 women’s competition. The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals, followed by the semi-finals, with the final scheduled for October 31.

The tournament marks another addition to the national pathway for women’s youth football, following the launch of the AIFF U17 Women’s Youth League earlier this year.

For SESA, the competition provides its young players with an opportunity to test themselves against academy sides from across the country in a new national-level platform.