Democrats usher in new era in US

Oust Republicans from coast to coast in midterm elections; Vance blames war in Iran

Washington : The midterm election blowout delivered a new era in Washington, with Democrats in Congress eager to meet voter demands for change while Republicans watched their majorities evaporate after a revolt against President Donald Trump and his party in power.

Democrats ousted Republicans from coast to coast, with many surprising places in between, in a decisive rejection of unified GOP control for the promise of something different for the country. Their majorities will be padded by unusually wide margins in both the House and the Senate.

The staggering results are setting up a starkly divided government, with an emboldened Congress poised to reassert itself as a coequal branch when Democrats take over in the new year. They are ready to launch a 100-day agenda to lower the costs of gas, groceries and healthcare and conduct vast oversight and investigations into Trump and his administration, with impeachment an option.

“We hear you,” said House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, who would make history as the first Black speaker of the House if his colleagues elect him to the job when the new Congress begins on January 3, 2027.

Jeffries called the election a “stunning rebuke of MAGA extremism” and “a great victory for the American people.”

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer acknowledged the political reality that voters may have been more willing to reject Trump’s party than to embrace the Democrats.

“Many of the folks who voted for us yesterday are still skeptical, and that’s OK,” the New York senator said on Wednesday at the Capitol.

He said the history-making scale of his party’s wins — picking up long-shot Senate seats in South Carolina, Texas and Kansas — creates “the opportunity to prove ourselves worthy of their trust.”

All told, the results present a fundamental reshaping of power in Washington, with new openings and challenges for governing.

The tally was bewildering for the scope of Democratic gains and the depth of Republican losses, which indiscriminately wiped out GOP firebrands, moderates and veteran conservatives nationwide. The swelling majorities, with some races still too early to call, underlined a deep sense of voter anger and concern over the economy and the state of democracy.

Trump struck a conciliatory tone, suggesting he could work with the Democrats, but he also warned of gridlock ahead as he threatened to use the power of the presidential veto to strike down their agenda.

“I don’t want to be just sitting there for two years vetoing everything,” he told Politico.

But the fallout for Republicans was raw and was only beginning.

Vice President JD Vance, often eyed as Trump’s likely successor at the White House, blamed the President’s war in Iran for Republicans’ midterm wipeout.

House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana will not seek reelection as House Republican leader, according to two people familiar with his decision, setting up a potentially brutal leadership battle following the party’s trouncing by the Democrats. House Democrats are planning to quickly launch efforts to reverse Trump’s GOP cuts to the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid healthcare programmes. They’re also ready to dive into a robust oversight agenda to, as Jeffries says, “hold the crooks accountable.”

The top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, Republican Robert Garcia of California, issued a one-sentence warning: “Lawyer up.”

Senator Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, issued his own one-word missive: “Subpoenas.”

Democrats will be under pressure to quickly show that they have solutions for voters’ anger and frustration over high prices, the war in Iran and unease about the direction of the country. About 7 in 10 voters nationally say Congress is not doing enough to provide checks and balances on the presidency, according to The AP Voter Poll.