PI among two arrested in sexual assault case

Panaji : The Old Goa Police on Wednesday arrested the suspended police inspector Vikas Deykar (40) in the case of alleged sexual assault on a 16-year-old girl.

The police have also arrested a 37-year-old woman for allegedly facilitating the offences.

The alleged incidents had occurred inside the PI’s cabin at the crime branch in Ribandar on two separate occasions – July 25 and October 27.

The office of the PRO North Goa district police said both accused had earlier joined the investigation pursuant to notices issued under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

“During further interrogation, material inconsistencies were noticed in their statements. Both accused failed to provide satisfactory explanations regarding crucial aspects of the case. Considering the material collected during investigation, their alleged involvement in the offence, lack of cooperation, necessity of custodial interrogation and apprehensions regarding possible influencing of witnesses and tampering with evidence, the accused were placed under arrest today (Wednesday),” the police said.

It is pertinent to note that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had told mediapersons on Wednesday that the investigation had been on in the case and that the accused would be arrested shortly.

Following the FIR, the Goa Police on October 31 suspended Deykar.

The victim had met the officer a couple of years ago when he was holding charge as a cybercrime PI in Ribandar.

The woman booked in the case had accompanied the minor girl to the cybercrime police station at that time to lodge a complaint, after which the police took action. However, the officer reportedly called the minor to the crime branch recently in connection with that cybercrime case.

Sources said the same woman accompanied the minor again and was made to wait outside while the officer and the minor girl were inside the cabin.

After a complaint was filed, the Old Goa Police had registered an FIR under Sections 75, 127, 49 and 61(2)(a) read with Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, alongside Sections 10 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.