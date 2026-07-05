Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce are married, the long anticipated union of sports and song

AP

New York

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce married Friday night at Madison Square Garden, where actor Adam Sandler was the surprising officiant at a star-packed ceremony.

The marquee outside the Midtown Manhattan arena read “JUST&T MARRIED” once the deed was done.

The couple did not have bridesmaids or groomsmen, instead opting for Swift’s brother to serve as her man of honour and Kelce’s brother Jason serving as his best man, Swift’s publicist Tree Paine said in an email.

The bride and groom’s outfits were designed by Christian Dior Haute Couture and its designer Jonathan Anderson with shoes custom-made by Christian Louboutin. She wore Cartier jewellery.

The wedding between the superstar singer and football player took place as fans and spectators gathered outside MSG in the blistering heat, eager to be part of the occasion, even though the event was almost entirely hidden.

The buildup to the wedding weekend was secretive. A permit obtained by The Associated Press this week and other sources helped confirm that the high-profile event would indeed take place at MSG over the July Fourth weekend, packed with its own set of festivities amid a massive heatwave.

The long anticipated union of sports and song brought hype to new heights at a venue made more for historic NBA games and bucket-list concerts.

Singer Camila Cabello, actors Hugh Grant, Ethan Hawke and Jason Sudeikis, and model Karlie Kloss were among those

who arrived.

Running back Kareem Hunt was among Kelce’s Chiefs teammates in attendance. Seattle Seahawks receiver and recent Super Bowl champ Cooper Kupp, New York Giants receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, NFL announcer Joe Buck and Jenny Han, author of the “The Summer I Turned Pretty” series, also entered the arena.

In a culture obsessed with famous couplings it may be the apex celebrity wedding, with perhaps only royal unions getting more attention. Holding such a ceremony in a huge, iconic space that sits at the centre of the US media universe while keeping all the details secret made for a surreal scene, but it was a mix of hype and hush that is not out of character for Swift.

Earlier this week, Swift and Kelce donated USD 26 million to 20 local and national charities across the US Many of the organisations were located in areas where the couple has deep ties, including Nashville, Tennessee; Los Angeles; Kansas City, Missouri; and New York.