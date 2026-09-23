UNGA: Jaishankar holds talks on global, regional issues

PTI

New York

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed regional and global issues with his foreign counterparts as he held a series of bilateral meetings on the margins of the high-level UN General Assembly session.

Jaishankar arrived in New York City on Sunday, leading the Indian delegation for the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

His engagements on Monday commenced with a meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot.

“Our regular meetings and telecons enable us to maintain the momentum of our Special Global Strategic Partnership,” Jaishankar said in a social media post.

“Regional and global issues, specifically the Ukraine & Gulf crisis were discussed. Also exchanged views on multilateral issues, including the reform of UN Security Council,” he added.

Jaishankar also met Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha in New York, just weeks after he had met the Ukrainian leader in Kyiv earlier this month.

“Welcomed the opportunity to meet FM @andrii_sybiha again, after my recent visit to Ukraine. Our conversation focused on developments over the past few weeks,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

After the meeting, Sybiha said he was pleased to meet with Jaishankar to discuss peace efforts, bilateral cooperation, and international developments.

“We spoke about the situation in the Black Sea and its market implications. Restoring freedom of navigation is critical for global food security. Ukraine is ready to play a constructive role and we value India’s engagement.”

“We also discussed preparations for the next meeting of our bilateral intergovernmental commission in the nearest future. It will involve a strong business component with an emphasis on innovation,” Sybiha said

“Ukraine is interested in developing active partnership with India in science, education, technology, agriculture, IT, pharmaceuticals, and other areas,” Sybiha added.

He also had a good meeting with Foreign Minister of Moldova Mihai Popsoi and “noted the progress in our bilateral political, economic and educational ties. Exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict.”

During his meeting with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, Jaishankar “Took stock of our strengthening economic ties with the entry into force of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement. Also discussed global issues and closer multilateral cooperation.”

After he met with Ecuador Foreign Minister Roberto Kury, Jaishankar said, “We spoke about strengthening our economic ties, including in energy & pharmaceuticals, mobility, training of personnel, development partnership and cooperation in multilateral fora, including the @UN.”

Following his meeting with Slovakia Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar, the external affairs minister said that besides discussing the bilateral agenda, they also touched upon ways to deepen our multilateral cooperation.

Jaishankar also held a “great first meeting” with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Hungary Anita Orban.

“We resolved to work together to deepen our ties, as also advance” the bilateral strategic partnership #UNGA81,” he said.

Jaishankar will address world leaders at the General Debate from the UNGA podium on September 26.

Later, Jaishankar also co-chaired the inaugural ‘Partners for Multilateralism, International Law, Peace & Prosperity (P4M) Summit’ along with European Council President Antonio Costa.

At the summit, co-sponsored with Australia, Barbados, Brazil, Canada and Kenya, Jaishankar stressed the “essentiality of multilateralism today to preserve the spirit of international cooperation from extreme competition, geopolitical tensions and conflicts.

He highlighted the need to address specific dimensions of ongoing conflicts; build frameworks and guardrails for emerging capabilities; de-risk and diversify to counter dominance & disruption; and the importance of international law, rules and norms.