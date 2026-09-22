Porvorim flyover set for access revamp

Everything will be streamlined within a week, says CM

Panaji: Following widespread public concerns over traffic movement and access along the newly inaugurated Porvorim elevated corridor, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Digambar Kamat on Monday announced three major structural modifications to address bottlenecks and local access issues.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat in Porvoirm, he said the three modifications include providing entry and exit points for motorists travelling between CHOGM Road and Calangute, as well as an entry point that will allow Porvorim residents to access the Atal Setu.

Traffic approaching from the Atal Setu will be allowed to exit before reaching the elevated corridor and take the road below. An entry and exit point will also be opened as part of the modifications, he said.

Speaking about the modifications announced by Kamat, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the solution to the traffic and access issues surrounding the flyover will be implemented within the next eight days.

The key decisions were taken at a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister at the Secretariat.

The PWD Minister clarified that the issue of allowing two-wheelers on the corridor was not discussed at the meeting, which was attended by Porvorim MLA and minister Rohan Khaunte, Deputy Speaker and Mapusa legislator Joshua D’Souza, Director General of Police Alok Kumar, North Goa district collector Ankit Yadav and senior officials from the traffic and transport departments.

Kamat said the changes have been proposed based on recommendations made by experts from IIT Kharagpur and IIM Nagpur as well as suggestions submitted by Porvorim residents through Khaunte.

The PWD Minister said the modifications have been accepted in principle and work would begin within a day or two, with the new arrangements expected to be in place within a week.

The minister also said to improve road safety, rumble strips will be installed at identified locations, while speed cameras and speed-limit signboards will be placed at strategic points.

Signboards will be installed at least 300 metres ahead of the key points to alert motorists to slow down and maintain speed limits.

Traffic signals will also be installed on the service road, while widening will be undertaken wherever required.

“No decision has been taken with regard to two-wheelers,” Kamat disclosed, adding that other required measures will be taken up simultaneously.

On waterlogging reported along the corridor, Kamat said the problem is temporary and had been caused by the barricades.

Speaking to reporters after chairing the high-level meeting, the Chief Minister said the proposed measures discussed at the meeting would be implemented in a streamlined manner within the stipulated period.

“The PWD Minister has already explained the solution. Everything will be streamlined within a week,” he said.