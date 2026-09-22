Student’s death: IIT-Bombay Prof removed from dean post

Premier institute apologises for remarks

Mumbai: The IIT-Bombay on Monday removed Suryanarayana Doolla as the dean of administrative affairs following protests by students and political activists over the suicide of a 22-year-old student, which led to a case of abetment and caste discrimination registered against him.

The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay also issued a public apology for its earlier communication that characterised the events preceding the death of the student, Sahil Wakode, before a detailed inquiry was completed.

Wakode, a second-year B.Tech student in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering hailing from Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district, was found dead in his hostel room on the Powai campus on Friday evening, hours after he was allegedly caught using a mobile phone to access ChatGPT during a mid-semester examination.

The Mumbai Police have booked Doolla under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, following a complaint lodged by Sahil’s family.

In an email to students, IIT Bombay Director Shireesh Kedare confirmed the removal of Doolla, who previously served as the dean of student affairs, from the current post.

Doolla, who is a professor, continues to remain in the faculty.

“In view of the ongoing investigation, it was inappropriate to have set out or characterised details relating to the events preceding Sahil’s demise before they had been duly established through the appropriate investigative process,” the institute said in its statement on Monday, retracting its earlier assertion that Sahil was caught cheating but faced no disciplinary action.

However, student groups expressed dissatisfaction with the move, demanding his suspension as a faculty member.

On Monday evening, the faculty members held a march in the institute’s campus to support Doolla. The Faculty Forum said he followed “Senate-approved exam procedure” when he reported the student for alleged phone use on September 18.

Sahil’s family alleged that he was subjected to systematic institutional harassment and caste-based discrimination.

“He was our only son. We reached this stage after immense struggle and now they have finished him. The staff harassed him using casteism. I want justice,” said his father, Ravindra Wakode, demanding a comprehensive probe into the administration’s role.

Defending Doolla, the forum issued a statement, noting his key role in launching several student welfare initiatives during his tenure as dean of student affairs.

“We are distressed by the vilification of our colleague’s reputation through false and misleading media reports,” the forum stated.

The decision to remove Doolla as dean of administrative affairs failed to impress the protesting students, who said they had sought his suspension as a professor and not merely his removal from an administrative position.

The forum said that during his long tenure as dean, student affairs, Doolla was instrumental in setting up several initiatives for the welfare of the student community on campus.

Mumbai Police Crime Branch is probing the circumstances surrounding the student’s death. A police official said the investigation is expected to shed light on reasons which prompted Sahil to take the extreme step.

Sahil’s father claimed that his son was mocked, tortured and discriminated on caste lines and demanded probe into the role of the IIT Bombay administration in his son’s death.

The student’s maternal grandmother Shyamlata Tayade claimed that “mental torture” may have been a reason for him to take the extreme step and sought a probe into the institute’s administration and the hostel environment.

Calling for the equal treatment of all students, she also said the institute’s administration and the hostel environment should be investigated if bright students like Sahil are driven to end their lives.

“At home, Sahil had a lot of support from relatives and others as he was fulfilling everyone’s dream of studying at IIT. All relatives would always wish him well,” she said.

The student protesters at IIT-Bombay claimed that Sahil faced severe pressure and threats of academic suspension.

Kedare told protesters late Sunday night that he would resign on Monday, but noted he must follow the process. The institute said he has not resigned.