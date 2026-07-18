Homeward bound

Film: The Odyssey

Cast: Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson

Directed by: Christopher Nolan

Duration: 2 hours 52 minutes

Rating: * * * * 1/2

A Christopher Nolan film is always a reason for that extra excitement for any cinema buff. If Billy Wilder famously wondered, “How would Lubitsch do it?”, film lovers today often find themselves asking, “How would Nolan do it?” Whether it is space travel or a biopic about the scientist who created the most destructive weapon known to mankind, Nolan brings his own unique vision to storytelling. What makes his films special is the way he crafts them, using every cinematic tool at his disposal. In fact, he constantly pushes the boundaries of the medium.

Adapting an epic like The Odyssey is an almost insurmountable task, but Nolan accomplishes it in style. Homer is believed to have written The Odyssey as a poem sometime around the seventh century BC, and centuries later it remains one of the most significant works of literature ever written. The challenge in adapting a story of this scale is not merely visualising its world—that is the relatively easier part—but engaging the audience emotionally while ensuring clarity in the storytelling. Nolan and his team of collaborators succeed on both counts.

Nolan is best known for his science-fiction films, action spectacles, and, of course, The Dark Knight trilogy, which remains the benchmark for superhero cinema. In that sense, The Odyssey is not the kind of story one would naturally associate with him. Yet for any filmmaker, condensing this vast epic into a single film would be a challenge of the highest order. There is simply so much happening. Remarkably, Nolan and company manage to tell the story with admirable finesse.

As is his wont, Nolan refuses to narrate the story in a straightforward manner—that would be too conventional. Although the material offers limited scope for the kind of elaborate non-linear storytelling he is known for, he still finds ways to play with the narrative through carefully placed flashbacks and shifts

in perspective.

Set in a time of “apparent magic”, when myth and reality seemed inseparable, the film follows King Odysseus (Matt Damon) of Ithaca, stranded far from home after his victory at Troy. The film opens with the legendary Trojan Horse washed ashore, half-buried in the sand—an evocative image that immediately establishes the aftermath of war. Odysseus and his men have only one desire after the battle: to return home. But the journey is fraught with strange creatures and impossible obstacles.

Yet, The Odyssey is not merely an adventure about a king trying to find his way home. It is about the price one pays for one’s actions. It is about a hero confronting his own vulnerability and learning to live with the trauma that violence leaves behind. Nolan wisely avoids excessive on-screen violence; much of it is implied, making its emotional impact even more powerful.

Back in Ithaca, Penelope (Anne Hathaway) continues to wait for her husband alongside their son, Telemachus (Tom Holland), who knows his father only through stories. There is also Argus, Odysseus’s faithful dog, whom he adopted as a puppy. Nearly 20 years have passed since Odysseus left, and Argus has waited all that time. Their eventual reunion provides one of the film’s most tender and moving moments.

Meanwhile, a group of ambitious suitors led by Antinous (Robert Pattinson) occupies the palace, hoping to win Penelope’s hand. Odysseus’s journey home brings him face to face with the Cyclops, the one-eyed giant capable of devouring men; the seductive Sirens; the enchantress Circe; the deadly whirlpool; and the terrifying monsters Scylla and Charybdis. Rather than turning these encounters into CGI-heavy set pieces, Nolan stages them with remarkable restraint. The emphasis is on the challenges themselves rather than on technological spectacle.

There is also Calypso (Charlize Theron), the mysterious woman who shelters Odysseus on her island, though not without motives of her own.

The writing and characterisation deserve full marks. Every major character is drawn with emotional clarity, making it easy to invest in their journeys—whether it is Penelope’s unwavering love for her long-lost husband, Telemachus’s yearning to live up to his father’s legacy, or Odysseus himself, the deeply conflicted hero at the centre of the story.

Hoyte van Hoytema’s fluid cinematography adds tremendous dynamism to the narrative. Having photographed every Nolan film since Interstellar (2014) and won the Academy Award for Oppenheimer (2023), he once again delivers breathtaking visuals. Ludwig Göransson’s score is equally extraordinary. There are no conventionally haunting melodies, but the music consistently elevates the images. The sequence depicting the fall of Troy is a perfect example, with the score steadily building towards a powerful crescendo that amplifies the emotional intensity. Jennifer Lame’s crisp editing ensures that the film never loses momentum despite running close to three hours.

Anne Hathaway is first-rate as Penelope, a woman trapped between memory and hope. Whether conveying quiet determination or emotional conflict, she is completely convincing. Robert Pattinson clearly relishes playing the antagonist, while Tom Holland delivers an effective and sincere performance. Samantha Morton leaves a lasting

impression in her brief appearance as Circe. Matt Damon emerges triumphant in the demanding central role. This is arguably one of the finest performances of his career, bringing both physical authority and emotional depth

to Odysseus.

One can certainly debate the finer points of Nolan’s interpretation of Homer’s epic, but one conclusion remains difficult to dispute: Christopher Nolan’s filmmaking is of the highest order. He stands among the finest directors the medium has produced since the Lumière brothers first invented cinema.