Sea of change

For years, a seafarer was generally considered to be a man. But over time, women have also stepped up and made a career for themselves despite societal pressures, eyebrows, and questions

DIANA FERNANDES | NT NETWORK

Goa has a considerable number of seafarers, whether on cruise liners or merchant navy. While previously considered a man’s job, with time, women have also taken to the seas.

Among these is Rakshata Sawant whose Instagram reels often offer glimpses of life on the cruise liner where she works. While her journey to becoming a seafarer began with a goal to be financially independent, it was not easy.

After completing her master’s degree in English Literature, Sawant struggled to find a job in the teaching field and thus decided to explore other opportunities. “My first job was at a vegan restaurant as a hostess and waitress. That experience taught me discipline, responsibility, and self-reliance,” says Sawant.

After working at two hotels, a conversation with her colleagues led to the idea of joining the cruise ship. “I knew that if I got the opportunity, I would go without hesitation. Becoming a seafarer represented more than better pay—it gave me the opportunity to travel, experience new environments, and discover more about myself,” she says.

The process wasn’t an easy one, though. There were courses, certifications, documentations, and mandatory training, all of which, she says, was overwhelming. “I had almost no rest while trying to complete everything on time. After resigning from my job, it took nearly two months before I was finally ready to fly,” she recalls.

Today, she works as assistant waitress, organised in shifts and a variety of services from breakfast, lunch, and dinner at buffets and à la carte restaurants.

The work, she says, goes beyond just serving guests. “We are responsible for maintaining the restaurant environment, including cleaning, vacuuming, polishing tables and glasses, and keeping the space organised. In à la carte service, we have the responsibilities of taking food orders, serving drinks, preparing bills, and explaining menu items to guests,”

says Sawant.

Salesiana (Selu) Fernandes also never dreamed of joining the ship. Growing up, she wanted to be either a police officer or an advocate. “After college, I thought to myself if boys can work on the ship why not girls. It was an emotional decision, but my father always encouraged me to pursue my dreams,” she shares. After clearing all the required courses and documentation, she got to work in 2005 with Norwegian cruise lines as a restaurant waitress and then a bar waitress on

her second contract.

The work involved working for nine to ten months without any holidays, but Fernandes says she was able to visit places in U.S.A., Canada, European and African countries as well as Croatia and Mexico.

It was onboard that she also her husband Perry Franco Cruz. “I achieved my goals in first buying my own car, clearing pending loans and even saved for my marriage,” says Fernandes who has also worked aboard the MSC MISICA. She had her last contract in 2008 after which she got married and eventually went on to be sarpanch and now panch.

For Karen Ataide, the journey was slightly different. After working in the U.K., she returned to Goa during the pandemic and got married in 2021. Though she wanted to return to the U.K. for work after marriage, the long distance deterred her. Instead she decided to take the leap aboard the ship and work alongside her husband Platini Fernandes who had been working onboard for 19 years.

Her experience in the U.K. helped get a job as assistant front desk manager, and later a promotion to guest services officer on the Royal Caribbean. The procedure to join the ship included completing mandatory courses like the STCW (Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping) and obtaining the required visa.

But a major challenge she had to overcome was from her own family. “After I decided to join the ship, my father was hesitant but set one condition: I should join my husband on the same ship. I believe it was God’s plan that helped as I did manage to get the same ship as my husband,” she says.

Her journey, she says, has been nothing short of magical. “My husband and I lived the same schedules, and explored the world side by side. Mornings in uniform, evenings walking foreign ports hand in hand,” she says. “From the fjords of Norway to the markets of Mexico, from Italian pizzas, wandering cobbled streets in Europe to Caribbean beaches we collected countries, cultures, and memories. Who gets to fall in love with the world and with their person, all over again, every single day?”

Another challenge she had to face was the water. “I was really scared of deep waters, but I learned to swim, which is a requirement, and over time I overcame this fear,” she says.

But, she does admit that life on the ship is not easy, especially in dining rooms and restaurants where you have to carry trolleys and plates. “Even on the front desk there are days when it is mentally draining, having to deal with guests from all over the world, but being patient and empathetic has helped me deal with it all,”

she says.

56-year-old Dr. Anita D’Souza is another example of a professional on board the ship. As an acupuncture specialist, Dr. D’Souza receives guests aboard the ship from all over the world with severe and chronic pain. “There are many guests who have been on medication for stress, anxiety, surgery, etc. I work with them to find the root cause of the pain and treat them. I’ve seen guests come to me on wheelchairs but leave being able to walk on their own. That for me is the best part of the job,” she says.

Dr. D’Souza’s father was also a seafarer and her inspiration stemmed from him as well as the idea of combining her profession with wellness and travel. “I was practicing in Goa and I always wanted to travel. So I forwarded my CV to a friend who managed to get me an interview online. Once I cleared that, I was able to join but I did have to get my STCW, visa, medical and other formalities done which took me around three to four months,” she says.

Her first ship was the Royal Caribbean. “At the time, my biggest challenge was being away from home and adjusting to life on the ship. With time, my colleagues on the ship became my second family,” she says.

Today, she works on the Carnival cruise liners and guests often follow her on the cruise line that she is aboard just to avail of

professional help.

“I often start my day at 5.30 am and get to duty by 7.30 pm. Depending on the guests’ appointments I often have to work almost every day of the week, or around 52 hours a week. But I don’t feel the work stress at all, because I enjoy what I do,” she says.

To other aspiring Goans, she advises that being a seafarer has a good career growth, helps to be independent, and gives global exposure. “It is a great place to build a future. There are job profiles and positions in almost every field of work. You learn a lot and work with so many different nationalities. Though it is a challenge, it is important that you have your mind set on your goals and focus in life,” says Dr. D’Souza. She also encourages counselling for youngsters, both men and women, who want to join the ship.

With a good salary and ample opportunity to save, the seafaring industry, says Ataide is a good place. “On land, very often we spend our salaries on rent, food, and other things. On the ship, the only spending we have is on the internet and if we want to go to port. Savings is much better on the ship,” she says.

Sawant however advises patience when applying for jobs at sea. “The process can take months and sometimes

even longer,” she says.

She also states that while people often imagine that life at sea is mostly travel and adventure, it requires both physical effort and mental resilience. “Each day brings new challenges. There are embarkation days, rough seas, safety drills, unexpected situations, and long working hours,” she says. “We usually explore ports during our limited break time, and sometimes that means giving up valuable rest.”

Despite this, she says, for women who are considering this path, working onboard can be “a life changing experience”. “It can open new opportunities, build confidence, and offer a different perspective on life.”