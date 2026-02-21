Thousands take part in 14th Putzmeister Goa Marathon

NT BUZZ

The 14th edition of the Putzmeister Goa Marathon, organised by the Bla Bla Bla Initiative, was held recently.

The main races followed a scenic route from Miramar Beach Circle through Panaji to Ribandar and back, while the school run was held at Miramar Beach. The run got off to a lively start as the Rough and Tuff Motorcycle Club Goa rode ahead

of the runners.

The half marathon was flagged off by founder of Bla Bla Bla Entertainment, Mosaic Johnson, with Morris Garages’ new-edition Hector leading the runners. The 10 km race was flagged off by director (Sales), Putzmeister Concrete Machines Private Limited, Parminder Gabri and director (Operations), Putzmeister Concrete Machines Private Limited, Pawan Vij. The 5 km Costume Run was flagged off by Mayor of the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP), Rohit Monserrate, while the School Run was flagged off by Prashant of Zuno General Insurance Limited, along with managing director of El Shaddai Charitable Trust, Julia Kurian.

The Costume Run also saw the unveiling of the Bla Bla Bla mascot, along with a 2-km inclusive run for specially-abled participants.

The marathon supported El Shaddai Charitable Trust, which works for the welfare of street and

abandoned children.