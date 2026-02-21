Fasting healthy during Ramadan

NT BUZZ

Fasting is an act of willingly abstaining from foods, drinks or both for a selected period of time and is observed for religious reasons or to detoxify the body. Fasting patterns vary greatly among people of different religions and cultural traditions and can be absolute such as the Ramadan Roza or partially restrictive such as the Navratri fasts in which consumption of selected

foods is permitted.

Every day the body enters into a fasting state eight hours or so after the last meal when the gut finishes absorption of nutrients from the food. The glucose in excess of the body’s energy needs is converted into glycogen and stored in the liver and muscles and is a store of readily available energy to the body. Once the glycogen stores are full the excess is converted into fat and stored in the adipose tissue.

Since it is the holy month of Ramadan according to the Islamic Calendar, here are some simple dietary guidelines for those who are observing the Ramadan Roza. First and foremost, during the non-fasting hours food intake should be simple and not differ much from your normal diet. Remember the quality of your diet is especially important during Ramadan and over indulging both at Suhoor and Iftar meals is

not desirable.

Suhoor meal: This is the pre-dawn meal that is eaten before beginning the fast. This meal should be nutritious, filling and provide enough energy to sustain one till Iftar. This meal should consist of foods rich in both starch and dietary fibre such as whole grains, pulses and legumes, vegetables, fruits and dry fruits as they release energy slowly during the long hours of fasting. It should also contain adequate amount of protein rich foods such as chicken, meats, eggs or fish as protein helps keep one feeling full for a long period of time. Ensure that the foods eaten at suhoor are not too salty as they increase thirst during the fast.

Iftar meal: After long hours of fasting, replenish your energy levels by eating a healthy, balanced Iftar meal. As is the traditional practice, it is best to break the fast with dates (khajur). Dates are rich in natural sugars that help replenish the body with energy.

After that drink a glass of fruit juice or tender coconut water as they provide the body with energy, vitamins, minerals and fluid.

Then have soft and light foods such as falooda, porridge, kheer, seviyan, upma, sheera, khichdi, or soups to top up your energy levels before proceeding on to eating a normal meal. Remember to progress from a light meal to

a heavier one.

Choosing healthy cooking methods: Cooking methods such as steaming, stewing, grilling, baking and shallow frying are ideal to prepare meals rather than deep frying. Deep fried foods are calorie rich and heavy to digest especially after a long fast. Avoid foods that are very spicy as that can be irritating to the digestive system leading to acidity. Also avoid refined and processed foods.

Prioritising hydration during non fasting hours: The body cannot store water and during fasting. The kidneys conserve as much water as possible by reducing the amount lost in urine. However, there is loss of water through sweating especially during fasting in hot weather. Hence have enough of fluids and hydrating foods like cucumber, tomato, watermelon, muskmelon after breaking the fast to replenish the fluid lost during the day and hydrate the body in preparation for the next day’s fast.

Avoid caffeinated beverages such as coffee, tea and cola. Caffeine is a diuretic which increases urination leading water loss from the body and this is not desirable during fasting.

To conclude, during Ramadan, one has a relatively short time each day to eat and drink to provide your body with all the essential nutrients and fluids it needs to be healthy. So make the right food choices for Suhoor and Iftar meals.

(The writer is a consultant

nutritionist with 27 years

of experience)