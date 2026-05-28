Health programme for police held

NT BUZZ

T

he ‘Swasth Police – Sashakth Police Program’ for police personnel and prison staff was organised recently at Central Jail, Colvale, by Goa Police, VIANAAR Group, IMA Bicholim, and the Telemedicine Society of India – Goa Chapter.

IPS, Inspector General of Prisons, Goa and Inspector General of Police, Goa, K. R. Chaurasia attended as chief guest, while superintendent of Prisons, Central Jail, Colvale, Sucheta B. Dessai was the special guest. The inaugural session included the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, presentation of mobility support aids by Jones Samuel of VIANAAR Group to two needy inmates in the presence of Central Jail authorities, and presentation of a certificate of appreciation to Central Jail, Colvale.

President, IMA Bicholim and president, National Organisation for Tobacco Eradication (NOTE) Dr. Shekhar Salkar spoke on tobacco control, drugs, and substance abuse awareness, stating that children who stay away from smoking are less likely to drift towards drugs and addiction.

Health awareness sessions were conducted by Dr. Salkar, secretary, TSI Goa Chapter Dr. Devdutt Sail, associate professor, Gomantak Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya and Research Centre Dr. Gaurav Desai, and occupational yoga expert Dr. Vishakha Moghe.