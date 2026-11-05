On a nostalgic drive

Studio Joyride arrives in Goa for the first time to showcase stories of Goa’s

vintage and classic vehicles in their documentary style show

CHRISTINE MACHADO | NT BUZZ

There is something intriguing about a vehicle from another era. Often, the stories that accompany each of them, as told by their proud owners are also simply heartwarming. These are stories laden with history, perseverance, and sheer passion. And it is this magical combo that Studio Joyride has been exploring in its documentary style series which first began in August 2025.

Directed by filmmaker Ashna Dhiman, the series was conceived by vintage and classic car enthusiasts Karl Bhote and Kaizad Engineer. They began by documenting stories from Mumbai and Pune, where they are based.

“This was something that Kaizad and I had been discussing for a long time. We have come across so many amazing cars with some amazing stories and we felt that we had to document and share these,” says Bhote, who consults on car restorations. Engineer, meanwhile, runs a workshop specialising in vintage and classic vehicles.

The third season, now moves to Goa, featuring five stories. The first episode will premiere on November 7.

Explaining the choice of Goa, Engineer says, “Goa is the first go-to place for all of us. We have been attending vintage and classic car events here and we know quite a few car enthusiasts.” He also points to the state’s Portuguese colonial past as an influence on its automotive history. “There were a lot of manufacturers in Goa whose vehicles weren’t available in the rest of the country,” he adds.

The team began work on the Goa chapter in March this year and started filming in June. One of the five stories is about Lenin Ferrao, who has a collection of over 50 vintage bikes. “His collection is an absolute timeline of Goa’s two-wheeler history,” says Engineer.

The season will also include Manjunath Dukle and his collection of trucks and other vehicles. “Be it school buses, ambulances, police vans, military vehicles, you name it and he’s got it,” says Engineer.

The team also wanted to showcase parts of Goa beyond its beaches. Thus, for instance, their feature on Milind Angle’s Mini gave the team an opportunity to film at the Ramnathi Temple after securing permission through him. Engineer says, “I was unaware of how many old temples existed in Goa.” The team also filmed on Divar and St. Jacinto islands and in Sanguem, besides including a ferry sequence.

Bhote says interest in vintage and classic vehicles has grown in Goa, with car events encouraging owners to bring out vehicles that have remained unused for years. “People want to do something with the car that they have lying there. But for a long time, there was no push or motivation because nobody was appreciating it. With these events, however, you have the opportunity to showcase it and share it with other enthusiasts.”

He also credits online communities with helping owners keep their vehicles running. “People now have easier access to spare parts, mechanics, and expertise. There are WhatsApp groups where everyone is ready to help others get their cars going. It’s so heartwarming,” adds Bhote.

Following the Goa season, Studio Joyride hopes to expand to other locations across India, while also hoping to return to Goa for another season. However, sustaining the project will require financial support. “It’s completely a passion project. We’ve funded ourselves and we now need some sponsors or investors to help us,” says Engineer.

The team has approached the Department of Tourism, Government of Goa and received some support. “We would like to host an event here where we have people from all over India coming and talking about their cars and how they preserve them,” he says.

A podcast is also in the pipeline. “We are working on these things and you’ll soon see those verticals happening,” he adds.