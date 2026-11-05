The art of the Narkasur

ADV. RAJESH NARVEKAR

Every year, we celebrate Diwali by lighting lamps after the burning of Narkasur. This year, however, a politician advised people to praise Lord Krishna, but not to glorify Narkasur. It appears that he may have misunderstood this traditional practice and the artistry behind it.

When I was young, I used to make an effigy of Narkasur along with other boys in our neighborhood, by the side of the road. Some years, we would place the Narkasur upright in a truck and parade it from village to village amidst the beats of dhol and tasha. The crafting of the effigy took several sleepless nights. Parading it in an open truck at night also meant battling the cold.

However, the elders in our house, who otherwise scolded us over minor matters, never opposed this annual custom or put restrictions on us children. If the effigy of Narkasur turned out well, everyone would praise and reward us with one or two rupees.

Today, however, the form of Narkasur has changed. Artistry has entered into this practice. Today›s Narkasurs move, roll their eyes, emit smoke from their mouths and noses, and even drop their heads when Lord Krishna shoots an arrow. It is a visual treat for us onlookers and the young Goan artists and technicians who pour their heart and soul in their art, need to be commended. The same goes for the those who work hard to create tableaux of various mythological characters during Shigmotsav. It must also not be forgotten that this age-old custom or tradition of burning Narkasur is a treasured heritage of the land of Goa.

Festivals naturally bring a surge of enthusiasm and joy. But while carrying forward and preserving customs and traditions, care must be taken that no one is inconvenienced. On the eve of Diwali, the artists who actually craft the effigies of Narkasur are sidelined, while others create a ruckus there all night. DJs, dancing, and singing go on throughout the night. Organisers must ensure that elderly and ailing residents are not troubled. In some places, there is such excessive glorification and fanfare around Narkasur that one cannot tell whether Narkasur has been put up to be burned or if his birthday or birth anniversary is being celebrated. While preserving customs and traditions, we must be mindful of this and avoid such malpractices.

(The writer is retired president, Goa Administrative Tribunal)