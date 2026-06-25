“Vulnerability is the heart of good poetry”

As noted performance poet, surrealist artist and author Megha Rao prepares for her first workshop in Goa on June 27, she tells NT BUZZ why she has stopped sharing her work on social media and why poetry is a misunderstood art form

CHRISTINE MACHADO | NT BUZZ

Megha Rao, who is originally from Kerala, first gained popularity when she began sharing her evocative poetry on social media, which quickly connected with a large audience. She went on to publish books such as ‘Music to Flame Lillies’, ‘Teething’ and ‘Our Bones in Your Throat’. She also launched the podcast ‘Poems to Calm Down To’.

Excerpts from the interview:

Your fans are probably curious why you haven’t been sharing any writing on your Instagram page of late.

There was a painful incident a few years ago where a spoken word poet, who was also a friend at the time, stole a poem I had shared online and performed it on stage as her own. It was deeply personal and she even sold it to a brand. I got in touch with the collective that had uploaded the video and we spent days addressing it. It’s not something I like to talk about, because anyone who has been plagiarised knows how painful it is and also because the betrayal cut deep. After that, I realised the best way to protect my work was to get it published, since that provides proof of authorship. It doesn’t stop theft (now we also have AI doing that) but legal evidence is useful.

At your poetry workshop in Goa, among other things, you will focus on creative exercises and writing games. Could you share more about the event? Is this your first workshop here?

It’s my first workshop in Goa. I enjoy creativity, whimsy and fun in education, so while I will talk about literary devices and criticism, the focus is on making people comfortable enough to be vulnerable. Vulnerability is at the heart of good poetry and authenticity comes from honesty. I’ll also be performing for 15 minutes at the end.

Poetry is often seen as something that requires complex interpretation. Why do you feel this is the case?

I may be wrong but I’ve met many readers (and writers) who say they “don’t do poetry”. It’s seen as a vague form best left untouched. I wonder if this comes from early exposure to Anglo-Saxon or classical texts written in inaccessible language. But poetry isn’t meant to be complicated. Its purpose is to make you feel something, to feel seen. The human experience is beautiful and difficult and poetry is a messy attempt to document that. It should be easy on the heart.

Like many students, you were introduced to poetry through Shakespeare, which you didn’t connect with. Do you feel there is a need to revolutionise how poetry is taught in schools?

Yes but it’s already changing. Many institutions are decolonising their syllabi, including African, Caribbean and South Asian literature and writing from the margins. It’s a positive shift.

Tell us about discovering confessional poetry. How much do people know about it today?

I discovered it in college through Sylvia Plath’s work, though I haven’t returned to her in over a decade because of her racism. As for confessional poetry today, I think it will always find its readers, even if awareness varies.

There are still those who are sticklers for rigid poetic forms. Your thoughts?

People can do what they like. If it brings them joy, there’s nothing wrong with rigid forms. If it’s used to gatekeep, then I feel sorry for them.

From writing and painting to performing on stage, what was it like the first time you did it?

The stage isn’t new to me. I’ve been performing since childhood, though earlier it was music; I sang soprano in a cappella group in college. Confessional poetry felt different. It felt meta, like being in two places at once: the room and my past. At first, it felt like a trap. Now it feels liberating.

There aren’t enough poetry books in Indian bookstores. Why is poetry still not given much attention?

Some bookstores prioritise only self-help or bestsellers but others actively support poetry and local authors regardless of sales. We need more spaces that value art over commerce and communities that prioritise culture over capitalism.

How would you say you have grown as an artist since you began this journey?

Writing is my beloved. I’m more passionate about poetry than ever and that is enough.

What can fans look forward to next from Megha Rao?

Oh, if only I knew.

(Confession Box with Megha Rao will be held on June 27 at 3 p.m. at Barefoot, Parra. It is organised by Usawa.)