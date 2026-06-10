All pending Kul Mundkar cases to be cleared in 3 months: CM

Special Correspondent

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday came out with an assurance that all pending Kul Mundkar cases across Goa would be resolved within the next three months.

“The government is committed towards ensuring that no such cases remain pending and their complete disposal would be achieved within the stipulated timeframe,” he said.

Earlier, Sawant handed over certificates and sanads under the ‘Mhaje Ghar’ scheme to the beneficiaries from North Goa district, at a special function held at the Institute Menezes Braganza hall in Panaji.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said that through the landmark ‘Mhaje Ghar’ initiative, his government is ensuring rightful recognition, occupancy rights and simplified pathways for regularisation for genuine Goan families, while resolving long-pending housing concerns with transparency.

He said that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government remains committed towards people-centric governance focused on ease of living, empowerment of families and strengthening ownership rights across Goa.

Later, speaking to the pressmen, the Chief Minister said that the government is fully prepared to defend the ‘Mhaje Ghar’ scheme in court, regardless of who has challenged it. “The government’s legal team is strong and will fight the case effectively,” Sawant said, pointing out that he would reveal at the appropriate time, who is behind the litigation.

Sawant also took a dig at the Opposition MLAs, accusing them of adopting contradictory positions on the ‘Mhaje Ghar’ scheme. He claimed that while several Opposition MLAs opposed the legislation related to the scheme during discussions in the assembly, they later went on to distribute application forms to the public.