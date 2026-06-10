BJP aims for 30 seats at 2027polls; Sardesai rules out tie-up

Special Correspondent

Panaji/Margao

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has set a firm target to win 30 seats at the 2027 Goa state assembly elections, according to state BJP chief Damodar Naik.

Speaking on Tuesday regarding a potential BJP-Goa Forward Party (GFP) alliance, Naik said that politics is inherently situation-based and that the right decision would be made at the right time.

In a sharp critique of the Opposition, Naik alleged that the Congress had looted the country and stalled its progress. Labelling the BJP a “Gen Z party,” he said that the party intends to actively engage with young voters to explain its long-term vision in detail.

Meanwhile, GFP chief and Fatorda legislator Vijai Sardesai rejected any speculation of a potential pre-election alliance, declaring that real Goans are not fools to fall victim to fabricated narratives.

Stating that he would elaborate further in a day or two, Sardesai said that he could never tie up with what he deemed the most corrupt government in Goa’s history, led by

Pramod Sawant.

He questioned whether these “sponsored stories” and “planted questions” regarding a BJP-GFP tie-up were intentionally being circulated to sow confusion.

Sardesai asked how a political party like the GFP, which, he said, has consistently opposed Section 39A (of TCP Act), the destructive coal corridor, environmental disasters, job scams and corruption, could suddenly extend a hand to the “very BJP responsible for anti-people decisions”.

Section 39A of the Goa Town and Country Planning (TCP) Act is a controversial amendment introduced in 2024 that allows the Chief Town Planner to modify land-use zones on individual, plot-by-plot applications.