BRICS vital for global security cooperation: PM

PTI

New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the BRICS has a vital role in deepening security cooperation and addressing shared challenges from terrorism and cyber security to emerging technologies in a changing global landscape.

Modi also said that India’s chairmanship of BRICS will seek to advance practical cooperation, support the priorities of the Global South and contribute to a safer, more secure and inclusive

world.

The Prime Minister said this after the National Security Advisors (NSAs) and senior security officials of BRICS countries met

him here.

“Pleased to meet National Security Advisors and senior security officials of BRICS countries. In a changing global landscape, BRICS has a vital role in deepening security cooperation and addressing shared challenges, from terrorism and cyber security to emerging technologies,” Modi said in a post on X.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that it is “imperative” for India and China to respect each other’s “core interests” and take concrete actions to implement the “important consensus” reached by the leaders of both the

countries.

During his meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Wang discussed the bilateral relations and progress of the normalisation process. Both, Wang and Doval are the Special Representatives of the India-China border issue.

India is an important neighbour of China, and bilateral relations have returned to the track of recovery and improvement, said Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the ruling Communist Party of China and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs.

He noted that the leaders of the two countries agreed that China and India are partners instead of rivals, thus forming the most important strategic consensus between the two sides, according to an official press release issued here.

As the two economies with the largest populations, China and India should not only view bilateral relations from a long-term perspective, but also promote cooperation between the two countries from a global perspective, Wang said.

Meanwhile, India welcomed the US-Iran Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on ending hostilities in West Asia, with Doval saying it will stabilise global energy security and remove supply chain bottlenecks for key commodities and fertilisers.

The opening of the Strait of Hormuz is a very welcome move for global energy security, Doval said, addressing the meeting of NSAs of BRICS nations.

Doval emphasised the importance of BRICS in navigating various global challenges. “We are meeting at a very tumultuous time. The world is facing geopolitical uncertainties, economic strains, and disruptive technology,” he said.

“Not only that the threats are compounding, but the instruments and institutional mechanisms are increasingly finding themselves to be inadequate to resolve or mitigate these conflicts,” Doval said. “Multilateralism is on the decline,” he said, adding BRICS has a major role to play in addressing various challenges.