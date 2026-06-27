Central govt fast-tracks Goa water metro project

Rs 2K cr maritime push for state, says Sonowal

Panaji: Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday announced that the Goa Water Metro project has now been brought into phase I implementation on priority, following a request from Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

“I am particularly happy to share that the Goa Water Metro project, which was earlier envisaged in the later phase has now been brought into phase I implementation on priority. It is because the Chief Minister, a few days back, visited New Delhi and requested me to give it to Goa,” said Sonowal.

The Union minister was in Goa on Friday to inaugurate the new Captain of Ports terminal building in Panaji.

Sonowal exuded confidence that the people of Goa will soon witness the transformative water metro project become a reality, improving daily transportation while enhancing the tourism experience of the state.

Sonowal also announced that the Centre wants to get projects worth Rs 2,000 crore to the state to boost the maritime sector. “Since 2014, infrastructure projects worth over Rs 1,300 crore have been completed by the Mormugao Port Authority (MPA), while projects exceeding Rs 2,000 crore, including redevelopment of the berth no 9, are under implementation.

This means we are getting projects worth Rs 2,000 crore in Goa. This is a special initiative for the people of Goa for its faster growth,” he said.

Sonowal said that the Mormugao Port has also earned the distinction of being India’s first green port and created history.

Stating that Goa has emerged as a pioneer in several maritime reforms, Sonowal said, “Goa became the first state in the country to implement the Inland Vessels Act, 2021. The proposed Goa Maritime Board, Goa Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Policy and the comprehensive maritime master plan reflect a clear and forward looking vision for the state’s maritime future.”

He said that once the Goa Maritime Board is constituted, the Board and MPA will sit together and design a futuristic master plan for the development Goa’s coastline.

Sonowal also said that the Captain of Ports Department has also made commendable progress in strengthening water transport infrastructure across the State. “Modern floating jetties, passenger facilities, navigational safety system and river transport infrastructure are improving connectivity, convenience and safety for both, residents and tourists. I assure the state government that the ministry will continue to extend all possible support in realising this transformative initiative,” he said.