‘Decision on ST political quota may come in 15 days’

Special Correspondent

Panaji: Social Welfare Minister Ramesh Tawadkar on Tuesday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured the Goa delegation which had recently called on him in New Delhi that he would consult the Solicitor General on the matter of political reservation for scheduled tribes (ST) in Goa, and decide on the same in 15 days.

The delegation had met Shah on June 7, regarding this long-pending demand.

Stating that the Centre is expected to take a final view on the issue within the fortnight, Tawadkar said that since the legislation as regards ST reservation has been passed in the Parliament, it would be implemented in Goa at the earliest.

The delegation had highlighted the need for adequate political representation for tribal communities and sought an early resolution to the issue.

According to Tawadkar, Shah assured the delegation that he would examine the matter in consultation with the Solicitor General before arriving at a final decision and communicate the Centre’s position to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant after completing the legal consultation process.

The Parliament has passed the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, paving the way for ST political reservation in the Goa legislative Assembly. However, the central government is yet to issue the final operational notification to implement the law.

Tawadkar also said like other communities, the Dhangar community too should be included under the ST category.