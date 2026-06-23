Digital disposal of used oil now must for eateries

NT Reporter

Panaji

In a move aimed at promoting a circular economy and preventing the improper disposal of used cooking oil, the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) has decided to make it mandatory for establishments to dispose of or sell their used cooking oil (UCO) through a digital platform.

Developed by Goa Energy Development Agency (GEDA), this platform operates through its authorised partner, BiofuelCircle.

The decision was finalised after GSPCB was told that GEDA had created this digital marketplace for processing, sale, collection of used cooking oil and

production of biofuels.

Officials said that the initiative marks a significant shift in Goa’s management of waste cooking oil, transforming it from a waste product into a valuable resource for clean energy production.

By establishing a transparent and traceable ecosystem to convert the used cooking oil into biodiesel, the platform aims to strengthen monitoring, ensure fair pricing for food business operators and prevent environmentally harmful disposal practices, such as dumping oil into drains.

While the GSPCB already registers collection vendors under the Central Pollution Control Board’s ‘White Category’, including Muenzer Bharat Pvt Ltd for hotels, restaurants, and industries, officials said that a digital platform will better streamline the entire value chain and ensure environmental compliance.

The policy also addresses major public health concerns, as experts point out that repeatedly heating cooking oil causes chemical changes that form harmful compounds like trans fats, aldehydes and free radicals. These compounds have been linked to hypertension, cardiovascular diseases and certain types of cancer.

To maintain safety standards, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) mandates that Total Polar Compounds (TPC) in cooking oil must not exceed 25%, beyond which it is unsafe for human consumption.

Officials of the GSPCB emphasised that the new digital system will help maintain compliance with these environmental and health standards by ensuring that only authorised entities participate in the collection and sale process.