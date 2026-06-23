Rainfall picks up pace in state, IMD issues yellow alert till June 26

NT Reporter

Panaji

After nearly ten days of subdued monsoon activity, rainfall has finally picked up across Goa, offering marginal relief from a severe seasonal deficit.

Light to moderate showers lashed most parts of the state during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday, reducing the overall rainfall deficit from 74% to 70.5%. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall at isolated places in North and South Goa till June 26.

The southwest monsoon, which advanced over Goa earlier this month, had remained weak after June 12, resulting in negligible rainfall. Between June 12 and June 18, Goa received only 12.5 mm of rain against the normal weekly average of 274.6 mm – a weekly deficit of 95.4%. By June 21, cumulative rainfall was a mere 13 mm.

On Monday, Goa recorded an average rainfall of 21.6 mm against the daily normal of 33.8 mm. South Goa received 26 mm of rainfall, while North Goa recorded 16.6 mm. Despite these fresh showers, the cumulative rainfall since June 1 stands at just 189.1 mm against the normal of 641.4 mm. North Goa remains the worst affected with a deficit of 74%, while South Goa has recorded a deficit of 67.4%.

Canacona emerged as the wettest location in the state, receiving 57.2 mm of rainfall, followed closely by Margao at 55.4 mm. Moderate showers were also recorded in Sankhali (25.6 mm), Ponda (25 mm), Dabolim (23.2 mm), Mapusa (22 mm), and Quepem (20.2 mm). Under the light rainfall category, Ela (Old Goa) received 13.8 mm, Panaji 13.4 mm, Dharbandora 12.4 mm, Sanguem 9.1 mm, Pernem 8.4 mm, and Mormugao 5.4 mm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) described the rainfall distribution as “widespread,” with rain occurring at most places across the state. Meteorologists said that the southwest monsoon was “normal” over Goa during the last 24 hours and indicated further intensification in the coming days.

The IMD has forecast moderate rainfall over North and South Goa districts from June 22 to June 28, with heavy rainfall likely at isolated places between June 22 and June 26. An IMD official said that intermittent spells are highly likely over the next 48 hours. Day temperatures are expected to hover around 31°C, dropping to 25°C at night.

Humidity levels remained high at 97% at both, the Panaji and Mormugao observatories. Panaji recorded a maximum temperature of 31.5°C, which was 1.4°C above normal, while Mormugao registered 30.4°C, marginally above normal.

The IMD has issued a warning to fishermen, cautioning against squally winds reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph along and off the South Maharashtra-Goa coast from June 23 to June 25, advising them not to venture into the sea.