Jackfruit: From poor man’s fruit to health food

Thiruvananthapuram: Once known as the poor man’s fruit, as it filled the plates of ordinary households across Kerala, jackfruit could soon get a new identity as a health and wellness food, with the Kerala government planning a programme to highlight its medicinal properties.

Announcing the move, Kerala Agriculture Minister T Siddique said the government would prepare an effective plan in consultation with the health department to popularise the health benefits of jackfruit, Kerala’s state fruit.

The minister was inaugurating a seminar on ‘Medicinal properties of raw jackfruit, research findings and possibilities’ organised by the Jackfruit Promotion Council.

Kerala produces around 14.3 lakh tonnes of jackfruit annually, but only a small portion of it reaches commercial utilisation. The minister said the agriculture department would also be brought into the initiative to explore ways to ensure that the benefits of jackfruit reach patients and the public.

“For generations, jackfruit was a common food in Kerala homes. But the nutritional and medicinal benefits of the fruit have not reached society adequately. Awareness needs to be created,” Siddique said.

From boiled jackfruit and traditional curries to chips, jams and desserts, the fruit has long been part of Kerala’s food culture, especially during seasons when it served as an affordable and easily available source of nutrition for families. The seminar also brought together researchers who presented findings on the health potential of jackfruit.

Dr B Padmakumar, former principal of the Alappuzha Medical College, spoke about a study conducted among 100 people on jackfruit consumption, while Dr Thomas Varghese, Oncology Director at St Joseph’s Hospital, Manjummel, elaborated on research involving cancer patients. The Jackfruit Promotion Council submitted a master plan to the minister detailing research findings and future possibilities.

The jackfruit theme later moved beyond discussions, with the Kerala Legislative Assembly canteen serving a delightful array of jackfruit-based dishes, where legislators and visitors enjoyed the traditional fruit in new forms.

The seminar called for taking the message of jackfruit as a healthy food option to schools and colleges to create wider awareness among the younger generation.