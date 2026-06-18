PM raises Indian seafarers’ safety in talks with Trump

‘US will extend support to India if it faces any security challenges’

Evian-Les-Bains (France): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday raised the issue of Indian seafarers’ safety with US President Donald Trump, urging that their protection be given the highest priority during the implementation of Washington’s peace deal with Iran, even as the two leaders focused on taking steps to repair bilateral ties that witnessed severe strain over the past year.

The meeting between the two leaders on the margins of the G7 summit in the French commune came amid increasing outrage in India over the killing of three Indian crewmembers of a merchant ship in American military strikes.

Trump, describing New Delhi as a trusted partner, said the US will defend India if anyone attacks it.

In his televised comments, Prime Minister Modi complimented Trump for his efforts towards ending the West Asia conflict and brought up the issue of the safety of lakhs of Indian seafarers operating in key maritime zones.

The Prime Minister hoped that the peace deal with Iran would have provisions for the security of the seafarers.

“Mr President, you and I agree that keeping the Strait of Hormuz open is vital for the global economy. India has consistently emphasised the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation and we should work together on it,” he said.

The Prime Minister, then, underlined the importance of the safety of seafarers.

“Hundreds of thousands of Indian seafarers are working across the global maritime trade routes and their safety is of utmost importance to us. You made tremendous efforts towards reaching this understanding (peace agreement with Iran). I am confident that the issue of safety of seafarers will receive the highest priority in the implementation of this agreement,” he said.

In his remarks, Trump described the meeting as “great” and heaped praise on Modi. The US President, without giving any timeline, said he will travel to India.

“People say he is such a nice man. I said he’s very very tough. He’s a tough negotiator, and he loves the Indian people, but he also loves the US,” Trump said.

The US President also described India as a major global player.

“I think India plays a big role in everything as long as he (PM Modi) is the leader. India is going to play a big role,” Trump said in response to a question on whether New Delhi has a role to play in West Asia.

“As long as I am at the White House, India has a friend in the US,” he said, answering a question on the strain in India-US ties.

To a question on the deaths of three Indian seafarers, Trump said he was aware of it.

“I heard about that (the deaths), it’s a rough profession, no question about it,” he said, adding, “We will work together.”

Answering another question, Trump said the US will extend support to India if it faces any security challenges or face attack.

The US President also sounded optimistic when asked about the proposed trade deal between India and the US.

Relations witnessed a major downturn after Washington imposed punitive tariffs on India and President Trump made assertions regarding his role in de-escalating the India-Pakistan military clashes of May 2025 that drew sharp reaction from Indian officials.

Over the next few months, the US President repeatedly and publicly claimed that he had resolved the military conflict between the two neighbours and saved millions of lives as it was heading toward a full-scale war.