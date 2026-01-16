Unity Mall: CM blinks after protesters hold their ground

Final decision by Tuesday; villagers to continue stir at project site

Panaji : As the protesters opposing the Unity Mall project threatened to stay on through the night along the NH4A near the Merces Circle, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met them at 11.30 pm on Thursday and assured them that no decision on the project will be taken without consulting their leaders.

He told them that the fate of the Unity Mall, a government of India project, cannot be decided hastily. As the government will have to speak to the authority concerned, some time would be needed, he said.

Seeking time, Sawant said that by Tuesday, he would call their representatives and MLAs concerned before taking any final decision.

He held discussion with a group of leaders along with MLA Viresh Borkar and Opposition leader Yuri Alemao first and then spoke to the villagers.

The Chief Minister said that another meeting will be held on Monday or Tuesday to further the discussion about the project.

On his request and assurance, the leaders decided to disperse from the site but will continue their hunger strike near the project site.

Their leader Govind Shirodkar said there is no question of compromise on the issue, and that they were firm on their main demand.

Sawant also assured the villagers that the notified wetland area of the Toyyar Lake which is presently 1.79 lakh square metres will be increased, as suggested by the NIO report.

The government has a clear vision that the waterbody should be preserved, he added.

He also agreed to the villagers’ demand that the government will not to go in appeal against district court order given on Wednesday.

Chimbel villagers on Thursday stepped up their protest against the Unity Mall and Prashasan Stambh projects in their village, shifting the agitation to the state capital and refusing to disperse till late night from the Merces Circle where they were stopped by the Goa Police.

They protested the use of jammers by the police at the site which disrupted coverage by the media.

The villagers who had been protesting since 10 am on January 15 continued to remain at the protest site till late, compelling the Chief Minister to decide to personally engage with them.

Heavy police force was deployed at the protest site. All through the day hundreds of protestors exhibited commendable restraint and ensured that the protest was peaceful.

It is pertinent to note that on Wednesday the North Goa principal district and sessions court quashed and set aside the construction licence issued to Goa Tourism Development Corporation for the Unity Mall project in Chimbel, which has been vehemently opposed by the villagers

The protest entered 21st day on Thursday. The villagers intensified their agitation, attempting to march towards the Goa Legislative Assembly.

The situation witnessed heavy police deployment, with security personnel preventing the protesters from moving ahead. The agitators were stopped by the police at the Merces Circle, where they staged a sit-in protest.

A majority of protesters were woman from Chimbel who came on the street to voice their opposition to the projects.

The protesters sat on the highway, clamouring for a clear assurance from the Chief Minister that the projects will be withdrawn.

Earlier in the day Speaking at the protest site, Shirodkar said North Goa district collector Ankit Yadav had visited the site, and was informed about the villagers’ demands.

“We were told that the district collector would speak to the Chief Minister and get back to us. But till now there has been no response. We have been here since 10 in the morning and now it is 8 at night,” he said.

In the afternoon, several Opposition leaders joined the agitation, including the Opposition leader, MLAs Borkar, Venzy Viegas, and Altone D’Costa.

The leaders showed solidarity with the villagers, assuring them of full support.

“We are in complete support of the villagers and will stand with them till the end,” they promised.

Addressing the agitators, the Opposition leader said that after the North Goa principal district and sessions court gave its order, there is no need to challenge the matter further.

This is “dictatorial”, Alemao remarked, adding that the BJP government should work in favour of the people, and not against them.

“We will ensure that the project is scrapped. This is the beginning of the end of the BJP government. We live in a democracy, not a dictatorship,” Alemao maintained.

Borkar said it was “disgraceful” that tribal villagers have been forced to sit on the road to safeguard their ancestral land.

He alleged that BJP was attempting to displace Goans, in favour of outside interests.

“We have already raised objections to the Unity Mall and Prashasan Stambh projects. I am against these projects and fully support the villagers. By using mobile jammers, the BJP government cannot suppress our voice,” Borkar said.

Viegas alleged that power has “gone to the heads” of those in authority, adding that the Sawant government was insensitive towards public concerns.

The Benaulim legislator demanded a written assurance from the Chief Minister specifying the scrapping of the projects, which if allowed to materialise, will spell doom to the natural surroundings of the area.

D’Costa exhorted Sawant not to challenge the court order, urging the Chief Minister to resolve the issue immediately by scrapping the projects.

