11.7K driving licences referred for suspension in 6 mnths

Amresh Parab

Panaji

In a crackdown on traffic violations, the Goa Traffic Police recommended the suspension of 11,731 driving licences to the transport department between January and June this year.

Two-wheeler riders made up the vast majority of cases, with non-helmet compliance accounting for over 73% of the total recommendations.

According to statistics compiled by the traffic police, 8,671 of the 11,731 licences put up for suspension were issued to riders penalised for failing to wear a helmet. Police said that driving licences are recommended for suspension, alongside monetary fines, for eight specific traffic offences. Among the other violations recorded during the six-month period, drink-and-drive cases accounted for 1,280 licence recommendations, followed by using mobile phones while driving (867), carrying excess pillion riders (641), carrying persons in goods carriages (146), over-speeding (112) and red-light jumping (14). Zero cases were reported regarding overloaded goods vehicles.

Once the recommendations are submitted, the transport department issues show-cause notices to the violators before initiating action to suspend their licences for a minimum period of three months. This action is taken in accordance with the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and a Goa government gazette notification dated April 5, 2021.

To regain their driving privileges, motorists whose licences have been suspended must undergo a mandatory driver refresher training course. Successful completion yields a certificate, which is essential for the Regional Transport Office to revoke the suspension.

This training forms the core component of Project TRUST (Traffic Rules Understanding and Safety Training) – a joint safety initiative launched by the traffic police and the transport department in April 2024. Officials confirmed that 7,269 drivers and riders have attended the refresher course between January and June this year.