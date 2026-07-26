RGP slams Borkar takeover bid, says committees active

NT Reporter

Panaji

Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) has accused its MLA Viresh Borkar of attempting to seize control of the organisation and further declared that he holds no authorised position within the party.

The RGP, in a communiqué, charged that a conspiracy to gain control of the party and split the organisation was planned during a meeting in Margao.

It also claimed that subsequent actions, including attempts to disrupt meetings of the Core Executive Committee (CEC), take control of the party’s digital platforms, issue legal notices and initiate court proceedings, were part of the alleged plan.

The party asserted that its constitution does not recognise the post of national president and stated that Borkar has neither been appointed to that position nor designated as the party’s whip.

The RGP further declared that all letters, circulars, press statements, appointments, suspensions and other communications issued by Borkar in the party’s name are unauthorised, invalid and should not be treated as official.

The clarification stated that all existing committees, including the Core Executive Committee, continue to function legally and that the ten members previously expelled from the party have not been reinstated.

The communiqué has been issued by RGP general secretary Vishvesh Naik amidst the ongoing leadership conflict within the party.

It may be noted that Borkar had announced dissolution of all the existing state, district, block, taluka and ward level committees as well as other organisational committees of the party, with immediate effect and announced fresh elections for all the executive committees within 45 days.