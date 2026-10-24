3 proposed dams to strengthen water security, says Shirodkar

NT Reporter

Ponda

Goa plans to build three small dams at Kajumol in Mollem, Gawal-Manke in Shiroda and Charawane in Sattari to strengthen water security and meet future requirements, Water Resources Minister Subhash Shirodkar said.

“The initiative is aimed at planning for the next 25 years rather than addressing any immediate water shortage,” said Shirodkar, speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the strengthening and relining of the Khandepar canal from chainage 0.00 km to 10.00 km in Dharbandora taluka. The project is expected to improve the canal’s durability and water conveyance efficiency.

The three proposed dams, in addition to the existing Anjunem and Salaulim dams, are expected to accommodate water from around 15 bandharas each, helping improve water storage and management.

“Goa is not facing a water shortage at present, but the government is planning ahead,” he said.

Shirodkar said the government was pursuing irrigation infrastructure projects to strengthen water conservation, support farmers and improve the utilisation of available resources.

He also referred to ongoing and proposed water-related works in the region, stating that several projects were at different stages, including clearances, tendering and execution.

Speaker Ganesh Gaonkar said Shirodkar’s efforts to strengthen irrigation infrastructure were important for addressing the water needs of rural areas.

“Development works need to be implemented on time and sustained attention to water resources is essential for farmers and villages. Sanctioned projects need to translate into tangible benefits for people on the ground,” said Gaonkar.

Dharbandora Zilla Panchayat member Rupesh Dessai, officials, farmers, local representatives and residents were among those present.