Konkani language model launched at Goa AI Tech Conclave

NT Reporter

Panaji

The Digital India BHASHINI Division launched a Konkani large language model (LLM) at the Goa AI Tech Conclave 2026, held at INOX, Panaji, on October 22 and 23.

The model is intended to help artificial intelligence systems understand and generate Konkani in text and speech.

During the inaugural session, the BHASHINI team presented its approach to developing the model, highlighting the need for quality language data, content creation and human validation.

“Through Bhasha Daan, BHASHINI enables people to contribute language resources that can support the development and improvement of AI models,” stated a press communique from the Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications.

The proposed Data Daan pilot in Goa aims to involve colleges, language experts, institutions and Konkani-speaking communities in creating, digitising and validating language resources. The initiative will account for Konkani’s use across Devanagari, Roman and Kannada scripts.

BHASHINI’s speech technology was deployed during the inaugural session to provide real-time transcription and translation of addresses by

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Information Technology Minister Rohan Khaunte and other dignitaries between Konkani

and English.

At its exhibition stall, the team demonstrated speech-to-speech translation, its mobile application and other language technology applications.

The press note also highlighted Granthika as a tool to support the digitisation of Konkani books, manuscripts and literary works, as well as the preservation of folk tales, local histories and the memories of senior citizens.

The conclave, organised by the state Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, was held under the theme ‘AI for People, Planet and Progress’.