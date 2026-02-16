3-year deal signed to host Formula 4 at Mopa, says CM

Pernem: Announcing that Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL) has signed a three-year agreement with the Goa government and GMR to organise Formula 4 events in the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said.

Formula 4 was important to build confidence and create the environment and infrastructure if Goa has to host Formula 1 in the future, he said

Following the successful conclusion of the Formula 4 race at Mopa, Sawant, who was at the venue on Sunday, said, “After organising Formula 4, I am confident that we are ready for global level sporting games.”

He said the central government is trying to bring Formula 1 and added that Goa could get an opportunity to organise Formula 1 race in the future. “We should welcome such events in the state,” he said.

Sawant said the infrastructure created at Mopa will remain in place for the next three years ensuring continuity and future events without the need for fresh groundwork each time.

“The organiser is free to bring another car race event on his own along with GMR. We will support it because this is a big, international event and we should be proud that such an event is happening in Goa. International and national players participated and were present to witness the event,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that Goans too participated, which, he said, was a proud moment for the state.

“This is not just car racing but an ecosystem and a huge network of teams. In the long run, our youth too will take interest in this ecosystem. We need to create such skills for them,” Sawant said.

Stating that there was a need to take more steps for progress in sports tourism, Sawant said organising Formula 4 was the initial step and added that RPPL has signed the agreement to promote Goa as a sports destination in the future.

“Goa is a tourism destination and we are promoting sports for sports tourism. People attending such events will directly benefit the tourism industry. Hotels and taxis will be booked thus generating revenue,” the Chief Minister said.