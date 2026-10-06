61 springs in Goa face resource threat, finds first-ever census

Points to rising pressure on water sources

Abdul Wahab Khan

Panaji: Goa’s first-ever Spring Census has flagged resource threats in 61 of the 1,171 springs assessed in the state, including 14 classified as facing a high degree of threat, raising concerns over the vulnerability of traditional water sources amid increasing pressure on natural resources.

The census, conducted under the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti’s First Census of Springs in 2025, found that 1,110 springs, or 94.8 per cent of those assessed, had no reported resource threat. However, among the 61 springs where threats were identified, 25 (41 per cent) faced a low degree of threat, 22 (36.1 per cent) moderate threat and 14 (23 per cent) high threat. The census enumerated 1,196 springs across the state, of which 1,117 (93.4 per cent) were located in rural areas and 79 (6.6 per cent) in urban areas.

South Goa accounted for the largest share with 861 springs, while North Goa had 335.

The ministry’s assessment found that Goa’s springs are predominantly seep springs, with 1,054 (88.1 per cent) classified as seep springs and 142 (11.9 per cent) as free-flowing.

A large majority—1,105 springs or 92.4 per cent—were perennial, while 66 (5.5 per cent) were seasonal and 25 (2.1 per cent) had dried up.

The threat assessment covered springs excluding dried and hot springs. The census collected information on the physical characteristics of springs, their use, discharge, ownership and resource threats, providing a baseline for future spring shed management.

The ministry launched the Spring Census along with the 7th Minor Irrigation Census and other irrigation censuses on April 3, 2025. The exercise was carried out digitally using an Android-based mobile application, with enumerators recording spring locations through latitude and longitude and capturing photographs.

For Goa, the identification of 61 threatened springs provides a baseline for authorities to identify vulnerable sources and prioritise conservation and protection measures.