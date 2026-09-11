Banking services to be impacted in Goa for 5 days

NT Reporter

Panaji

Banking services will be impacted in Goa as with the one-day nationwide strike on Friday, banks will be shut for five days till September 15.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has given a call for a one-day nationwide bank strike on Friday, September 11, 2026. As a result, banking services across Goa will face an extended five-day closure due to the combination of the strike, weekend holidays which includes second Saturday bank holiday and the Ganesh Chaturthi holiday of two days – September 14 and 15, disrupting banking services.

Regular banking operations will resume only on Wednesday, September 16, UFBU said.

The Union said that digital banking channels, UPI, and internet banking will remain operational.

However, cash availability at branches will be completely halted, and local ATMs may face cash dry-outs due to the consecutive holidays.

“As Goa prepares to celebrate the auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, UFBU, Goa state, appeals to all bank customers, households, and business owners to withdraw sufficient cash and make necessary financial provisions in advance to avoid any inconvenience during the festive season,” said UFBU convener Santosh Haldankar.