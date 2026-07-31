Cadets pay tribute to Kargilheroes through art

NT KURIOCITY

A total of 42 Junior Division NCC cadets from seven schools in Bardez participated in a drawing and painting competition organised by the Ex-NCC Cadets Association, Goa in collaboration with Janata High School, Mapusa, to mark the 27th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The competition was held at Shri Raghunath Anant Tople Sabhagruha, Mapusa and included themes like ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas – Courage and Patriotism, Bravery and Sacrifice’, and ‘Heroes of Kargil – Patriotism and Peace’.

The participating schools were Saraswat Vidyalaya, St Britto’s High School, Dnyanprasarak High School, G.S. Amonkar Vidyalaya High School, Dattaram Mantravadi High School, Dr Ambedkar High School and Janata High School, all in Mapusa.

Pradeep Sawant of the Ex-NCC Cadets Association–Goa briefed them on the competition rules.

Janata High School headmaster Datta Shirodkar appreciated the NCC cadets for taking part. He also acknowledged the contribution of Associate NCC officer Kripesh Vengurlekar. Association member Laxmi Parab was also present.

The results will be announced shortly.