CM hints at reopening Sanjivani sugar factory

Panaji: A sweet revival may soon be on the horizon for Goa’s agricultural landscape, with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday hinting at restarting operations at the Sanjivani Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana, the state’s only sugar factory, located at Tisk, Dharbandora, in the near future.

Sawant was speaking at the inauguration of the 84th Annual Convention of the Sugar Technologists’ Association of India (STAI) and the International Sugar Expo 2026.

“Next time when you come to Goa, you can visit the factory,” Sawant told the visitors to Goa, who are participating in the event. The sugar factory has been shut for the past five years.

A number of leading sugar technologists, engineers, researchers, manufacturers and industry leaders from across the country are participating in the three-day event, at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium, Taleigao.

Sawant also launched a book, ‘Modern Sugarcane Management’ and convention souvenir. He further presented the Lifetime Achievement Award and Industry Excellence Award in recognition of outstanding contributions to the sector.

Speaking further, the Chief Minister said that as STAI marks 100 years of service to India’s sugar and allied industries, the convention provides an important platform to deliberate on the future of the sector.

He said the convention provides an important platform to deliberate on the future of the sector, from factory efficiency and artificial intelligence to ethanol, bio-energy, water conservation, climate-resilient sugarcane cultivation and value-added products.

Sawant said that the technological advancements and innovation have transformed the agriculture sector, and expressed confidence that the sugar industry would also adopt modern technology to improve its efficiency and contribution to the economy.

The Chief Minister said that Goa is proud to host this gathering of experts and innovators shaping India’s bio-economy, despite the closure of the state’s lone sugar factory that could reopen after the sugar expo.

He also said that together, through Make in India as also the technology and sustainable growth, one and all would continue the journey towards Viksit Bharat @2047.