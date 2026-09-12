CM rules out change to Official Language Act

NT Reporter

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that Goa state was formed on the basis of language and it would not be appropriate to alter the existing provision under the official language framework.

Speaking on the demand to make Marathi a state language along with Konkani, the Chief Minister said that he had met Marathi protagonists over the issue.

He maintained that Konkani is Goa’s state language, while Marathi is recognised as a co-language, from the time when Goa had attained statehood.

Sawant, in an interview with a local news channel also said a solution to Section 39A of the Town and Country Planning Act is ahead.

“The actual facts of Section 39A should have been placed before the Assembly and assured that decisions would be taken in Goa’s interest,” he observed, pointing out that a ‘solution’ to the issue would be found.

Talking about the Opposition, the Chief Minister said he had no time to focus on whether Opposition parties were united or divided. “I have faith in my work and the people of Goa,” he noted, maintaining that voters would judge his government based on its five-year performance before deciding whom to support.

Speaking about the Bharatiya Janata Party’s election candidature, Sawant clarified that he does not decide the candidates.

“My party follows a structured process through its organisation and election committee,” he informed, mentioning that winnability remains an important criterion and not every aspirant can be assured of an election ticket.

It was also pointed out that political parties regularly change candidates, with new faces making up around 30 per cent to 40 per cent of winning candidates in elections.

Responding to a question on the Goa Staff Selection Commission, the Chief Minister said it was a firm policy decision and there was no question of changing it. He also said the system would ensure greater transparency in government recruitment and meet the public demand for a transparent selection process.

Sawant cautioned his alliance partner, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party by stating that the party is part of the National Democratic Alliance and should stand with the BJP-led alliance in Goa.

“The MGP currently has only two MLAs,” he observed, pointing out that MGP leaders should not waste time conducting surveys in other constituencies and should understand its limitations.

Reacting to the crowds thronging to avail the benefits of the Goa Ujjwala scheme, Sawant in an interview to another news channel said, “There is no poverty. People are standing in queues because they are taking advantage of the benefits offered by government schemes.”