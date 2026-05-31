Goa can become nation’s blue economy hub: Vice-President

NT Reporter

Panaji

Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday said that Goa has registered remarkable progress in key sectors such as education, digital governance, healthcare and infrastructure, and has the potential to emerge as a model state for sustainable development and blue economy in

the country.

Addressing the 40th Goa Statehood Day function, the Vice-President lauded the state’s achievements over the last four decades and said Goa’s development journey reflects a balanced approach towards economic growth, environmental conservation and social welfare.

Radhakrishnan said that Goa’s unique geographical location and extensive coastline provide immense opportunities for the growth of blue economy. He stressed the need for sustainable utilisation of marine resources while preserving the state’s ecological balance and

rich biodiversity.

He said that Goa has consistently performed well in several human development indicators and has successfully leveraged technology to improve governance and public service delivery. The state’s focus on digital initiatives, educational advancement and healthcare accessibility has contributed significantly to improving the quality of life of its people, he said.

The Vice-President further said that Goa’s experience in harmonising tourism, environmental protection and economic development could serve as a valuable example for the other states. He called upon the policymakers, industry stakeholders and citizens to work collectively towards ensuring sustainable and inclusive growth.

Highlighting the importance of innovation and good governance, he said states like Goa can play a pivotal role in shaping India’s development trajectory by adopting forward-looking policies and embracing emerging opportunities.

The Statehood Day celebrations witnessed the presence of Governor Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, ministers, legislators, senior government officials and distinguished guests.

Paying tribute to former chief minister late Manohar Parrikar, the Vice-President described him as a visionary leader whose simplicity, integrity and dedication left a lasting mark on Goa’s progress.

The Vice-President also commended the leadership of Chief Minister Sawant for “guiding the state towards progress and prosperity”. He said Goa has made remarkable strides in infrastructure, healthcare, education, tourism and digital governance under Sawant’s leadership, while preserving its rich cultural heritage and identity.